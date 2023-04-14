LSU Health doctor explains how a deadly fungus can be contracted & who’s most at risk

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Viruses, bacteria, and fungi are always around but one particular fungus has the medical community concerned. The Candida Auris fungus has a high mortality rate and has infected dozens of people in Louisiana.

Dr. Fred Lopez is an LSU Health New Orleans infectious diseases specialist.

“This passes typically in one or two ways, either person-to-person or contaminated surfaces that somebody touches and then they touch themselves or the surface is contaminated and it’s placed on the patient’s body or the individuals’ body and that’s how it’s transmitted from person-to-person,” said Lopez.

The Louisiana Department of Health says there are 50 known cases of the fungal infection in the state. Nationwide, the fungus is spreading at an alarming rate says LDH and is called an “urgent public health threat” for high-risk patients, with a 30% to 60% case fatality rate in the U.S.

Lopez said symptoms could vary. “The symptoms depend on where the infection is located. If it’s a wound infection it’s going to be maybe some pus around the wound, but when it gets in the bloodstream that’s when people might develop fever, for example, they might get light-headed, they might feel their heart raising,” he said.

Still, doctors say no one should panic.

“People whose immune systems work well really don’t need to worry too much about this fungus but it is out there, it’s worldwide,” said Lopez.

LDH says healthcare transmission accounts for most of the cases of this fungal infection.

“People who tend to get invasive infection with Candida Auris, this yeast that we’re hearing about increasingly tend to be people who have many other medical problems. They might have tubes coming into the veins or feeding tubes, catheters in their bodies, they may be immuno-suppressed for other reasons,” said Lopez.

Ochsner Health, the largest healthcare system in Louisiana, issued a statement to FOX 8.

“At Ochsner Health, our Infection Prevention and Control, Environmental Services and provider teams have implemented all CDC-recommended infection prevention and control measures to prevent outbreaks of fungal infections. We practice these mitigation efforts on a daily basis already:

• Strict hand hygiene compliance (washing or alcohol-based hand sanitizer)

• Contact isolation precautions

• Daily cleaning and disinfection using specific products

In addition, we regularly educate our providers so that they can quickly identify C. auris in hospitalized patients. In the event a case is identified, we implement special precautions to stop its spread. All healthcare facilities in Louisiana work with the Louisiana Department of Health on tracing and surveillance of C. auris.

Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our teams and our patients. We continue to work closely with our microbiology staff, our labs, and local and state health officials to prevent the spread of C. auris and other infectious diseases.”

- Katherine Baumgarten, MD, medical director of infection control and prevention, Ochsner Health

In some cases, the fungus has been hard to detect in patients.

“It is hard to detect, it has been misidentified in the lab although many labs have the capability to accurately identify this fungus,” said Lopez.

But he says locally, some labs have identified the fungus.

“I know many labs have the capability of identifying this organism and as we go increasingly looking for it that’s also part of the reason, we’re probably identifying more cases of Candida Auris,” said Lopez.

Some people have the fungus on their bodies but are asymptomatic, which is known as “colonization.” LDH says screenings for that are important.

“They’re not infected, it’s not in their bloodstream, it’s not causing an active infection, they’re just colonized with it but it’s a problem because they can then pass it on to more vulnerable patient populations,” said Lopez.

