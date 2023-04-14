BBB Accredited Business
One dead, two injured in triple shooting at a gas station in Reserve; suspect in custody

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - A man is in custody after a triple shooting killed one and injured two people at a gas station in Reserve Friday morning (April 14).

St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office says around midnight, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3900 block of West Airline Highway in Reserve.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Henry Jamal Malancon Jr., 26, of Mt. Airy, with multiple gunshots to his body on the ground in the parking lot.

Nearby officers also located two other victims, a 24-year-old male from Reserve and a 25-year-old female from St. Rose; both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the head, and the male was shot in the leg and remains in critical condition.

Police say 26-year-old Trajuan Dixon of Garyville turned himself into officers and confessed to the shooting. Dixon was booked with manslaughter and two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.

A motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or Captain Brandon Barlow at 504-494-2674.

