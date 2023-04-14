BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sunshine today but look out for storms on Saturday

Your Friday will be quite with an unsettled sky for Saturday
Saturday severe storm chances.
Saturday severe storm chances.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re ending the work week on a sunny and dry note. Any outdoor plans should go smoothly with an afternoon high of around 80 and a light southerly breeze. Dew points will stay low, so you won’t have to contend with a muggy feel today. Tonight, lows will dip to the low to mid 60s.

Saturday, we’ll introduce more chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms may be severe through the day. Highs return to the low to mid 70s. A secondary round of storms will move through Saturday night as a cold front arrives. Those storms also have the potential to be strong overnight into early Sunday morning.

We’ll clear out Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and highs returning to the low to mid 70s but with a drier feel. The first part of next week should be cool, quiet and sunny. The 80s are back by Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
The victims of Friday's (Apil 7) interstate shooting say Councilman Oliver Thomas got the story...
Interstate shooting victims say they were innocent bystanders caught in crossfire

Latest News

Bruce: A sunny Friday for the festivals
Bruce: A picture perfect Friday for the Festivals; Saturday rain then sunny Sunday
Storms move in for Saturday
The sun will make an appearance before weekend storm chances
2023 Hurricane Seasonal Forecast
Forecasters call for a slightly below-normal hurricane season
French Quarter Fest Forecast
Quiet weather to end the week ahead of weekend storms