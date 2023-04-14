Sunshine today but look out for storms on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re ending the work week on a sunny and dry note. Any outdoor plans should go smoothly with an afternoon high of around 80 and a light southerly breeze. Dew points will stay low, so you won’t have to contend with a muggy feel today. Tonight, lows will dip to the low to mid 60s.

Saturday, we’ll introduce more chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms may be severe through the day. Highs return to the low to mid 70s. A secondary round of storms will move through Saturday night as a cold front arrives. Those storms also have the potential to be strong overnight into early Sunday morning.

We’ll clear out Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and highs returning to the low to mid 70s but with a drier feel. The first part of next week should be cool, quiet and sunny. The 80s are back by Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.