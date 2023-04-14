Two people shot, killed in two separate shootings across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in two separate shootings across New Orleans Thursday afternoon, according to NOPD.

Around 3:21 p.m., officers responded to a medical call at the intersection of North Roman and Music Streets. Upon arrival, an unresponsive male was discovered having sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Then around 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 6900 block of Salem Street.

Police say a male victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No additional information is available at this time. Anyone with additional information on these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.