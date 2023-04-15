Another round of storms will move through overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re getting a brief lull in the rain before another round of storms moves through overnight. A cold front will bring storms just after midnight until around 5 AM early Sunday morning. A few could be severe with small hail and gusty winds. Heavy downpours are also possible.

The Flood Watch continues overnight since many areas that saw heavy rain today could see more heavy rain later tonight. Some areas saw anywhere from 1″-3″ from today’s storms. Any more rain in poor drainage areas could cause localized flooding.

We’ll clear out behind the front for a sunny and dry Sunday. Highs tomorrow will return to the low to mid 70s with a breezy northerly wind. The sunshine and 70s stick around for Monday and Tuesday. We’re back to the 80s by Wednesday. Our next rain chance after tonight won’t arrive until the second half of the work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.