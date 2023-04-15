Fired St. Tammany Parish deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 23-year-old deputy working inside the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center was fired and arrested Friday (April 14), accused of smuggling narcotics into the lockup.

Breanna Sparrow, who had worked for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office since last Aug. 30, was booked into the jail on three counts of malfeasance in office, three counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution, one count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III drug and one count of illegally possessing a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Sparrow’s bond had not been set as of Saturday morning, according to jail records.

Sheriff Randy Smith’s office said another jailer was doing a routine check of outgoing mail leaving the facility when “suspicious correspondence was discovered.” Jail investigators and detectives from the STPSO’s major crimes unit were contacted to begin an investigation.

The agency said that investigation revealed that Sparrow, a deputy assigned to the STPSO’s Corrections Division, was “assisting individuals inside and outside” the jail in smuggling drugs into the facility. She was fired and arrested, the STPSO said.

“This individual abused her position as an employee in the correctional center and used that position as a means to bring contraband into the facility,” Smith said. “We will not tolerate illegal drugs being brought into our facility. And if you are caught doing so -- regardless of who you are -- you will be arrested. I continue to hold all of our employees to a higher standard.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.