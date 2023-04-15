BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fired St. Tammany Parish deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail

Breanna Sparrow, 23, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug....
Breanna Sparrow, 23, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug. 30, 2022, but was fired upon her arrest Friday (April 14).(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 23-year-old deputy working inside the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center was fired and arrested Friday (April 14), accused of smuggling narcotics into the lockup.

Breanna Sparrow, who had worked for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office since last Aug. 30, was booked into the jail on three counts of malfeasance in office, three counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution, one count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III drug and one count of illegally possessing a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Sparrow’s bond had not been set as of Saturday morning, according to jail records.

Sheriff Randy Smith’s office said another jailer was doing a routine check of outgoing mail leaving the facility when “suspicious correspondence was discovered.” Jail investigators and detectives from the STPSO’s major crimes unit were contacted to begin an investigation.

The agency said that investigation revealed that Sparrow, a deputy assigned to the STPSO’s Corrections Division, was “assisting individuals inside and outside” the jail in smuggling drugs into the facility. She was fired and arrested, the STPSO said.

“This individual abused her position as an employee in the correctional center and used that position as a means to bring contraband into the facility,” Smith said. “We will not tolerate illegal drugs being brought into our facility. And if you are caught doing so -- regardless of who you are -- you will be arrested. I continue to hold all of our employees to a higher standard.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
The victims of Friday's (Apil 7) interstate shooting say Councilman Oliver Thomas got the story...
Interstate shooting victims say they were innocent bystanders caught in crossfire

Latest News

A triple shooting in the 1100 block of Bartholomew Street in the St. Claude neighborhood left a...
Triple shooting leaves teen dead in St. Claude area, NOPD says
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Claude neighborhood
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Claude neighborhood
VIDEO: Man fatally shoots another man at a truck stop in Reserve
VIDEO: Man fatally shoots another man at a truck stop in Reserve
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse set to close at the end of April