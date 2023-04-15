Horse tranquilizer mixed with fentanyl worsening overdose crises, health officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A horse tranquilizer is ending up in street drugs, killing people nationwide. The deadly sedative is here in New Orleans, and city leaders want to warn everyone about its danger.

On the street, it’s known as tranq. Xylazine is a horse sedative. Xylazine and fentanyl drug mixtures put users at a higher risk of dying.

Orleans coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna says the drug is showing up in New Orleans and causing deaths.

“We’ve seen it now in about five percent of our cases; it appears to be on the increase.”

In some cases, people are using Xylazine by itself, causing addicts to have to amputate limbs because of it. Plus, the drug can be deadly.

Narcan, the opioid antidote, cannot reverse its effects of it.

In Louisiana, Xylazine is not a Schedule II narcotic or a controlled substance. Users can buy it over the counter or on the internet.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno reached out to a state representative for help.

“When I found out it’s now in New Orleans, we knew we had to sound the alarm,” Moreno said. “State Representative Dustin Miller agreed to carry this bill. He is a nurse. He understands the dangers of this particular drug.”

House Bill 106 will soon reach a committee. If it’s passed, Xylazine will become a Schedule II narcotic.

The drug enforcement administration is now warning Americans about the dangers of the powerful horse sedative.

