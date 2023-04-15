Jefferson Parish teen arrested in connection to sexual assaults at Algiers apartment, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish teenager has been arrested as the suspect in a series of rapes, rape attempts and armed robberies committed at the Rue Parc Fontaine apartments in Algiers, New Orleans police said Saturday (April 15).

The 17-year-old suspect -- whose identity was not disclosed because he is a juvenile -- was identified through a genetic match established by the Louisiana State Police crime lab, the NOPD said. The State Police expedited analysis of DNA recovered from one of the crime scenes and found a match to a sample already collected from the teen, indicating he was swabbed during a previous arrest.

The teen was apprehended Friday by officers from the NOPD’s Violent Offenders Warrant Squad (VOWS) and federal US Marshals. No details of the arrest were provided by the NOPD.

The department said the teen was booked with one count of first-degree rape, one count of attempted first-degree rape and one count of armed robbery. The NOPD said additional counts are expected, pending further investigation.

Police said earlier that the same offender was suspected of sexually assaulting at least four victims at the Algiers apartment complex in the span of about two weeks, from March 26-April 7.

One victim described to Fox 8 how she was was pushed back into her apartment and raped at gunpoint.

“I was coming back from my car,” the victim said. “I saw a guy. I was walking back to the house and he asked me for a light.

“Once I realized what was happening, I kind of pushed him away, but he got more aggressive with the gun. That’s how he was able to push me inside the house.”

The NOPD said a surveillance photograph of the suspect released last week generated several tips, and the rapid DNA result gave detectives the name they needed.

“I want to commend our detectives in the Special Victims Section and in the Fourth District, who worked relentlessly to get this offender off the streets and end this terrifying threat to the women in our community,” NOPD interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork said. “I also want to give special thanks to our partners with the Louisiana State Police crime lab for working so quickly to fast-track the processing of DNA in this case, which ultimately led to our suspect.

“We had multiple tips to Crimestoppers and other information as people stepped up to assist in the investigation. To the victims in this case, for bravely facing this horror and doing what they needed to do to help us make this arrest, we thank you for your courage.”

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams ultimately will decide whether the evidence supports the charges suggested by police, and if so whether the suspect will be prosecuted as an adult.

First-degree rape carries a mandatory lifetime prison sentence in Louisiana and must be charged through a grand jury indictment. Even if prosecuted and convicted as an adult, the defendant could because of his age still be entitled to a hearing that could result in parole eligibility after 25 years.

