Metairie doctor helps Jefferson Parish schools get free EpiPens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sometimes, on school campuses, medical emergencies have nothing to do with playground injuries. And a local doctor has helped Jefferson Parish Public Schools get equipped for one type of emergency.

“Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction,” said Dr. Alice Hoyt, an allergist and immunologist with the Hoyt Institute of Food Allergy in Metairie.

The life-threatening allergic reaction can have both external and internal effects.

“It can also cause that swelling that we see in the face,” said Hoyt.

As well as other dangerous symptoms.

“Also, those allergy cells release chemicals that cause our lungs to tighten up, can cause wheezing, can cause death because of trouble breathing, but really that drop in blood pressure, if we have a drop in blood pressure significant enough that means that our brain is being perfused, it’s not getting the blood it needs and our heart is not getting the blood that it needs in those coronary arteries,” said Hoyt.

So helped, Jefferson Parish schools get free doses of epinephrine.

“Epinephrine is the medication that stops an allergic reaction, antihistamines don’t do that,” said Hoyt. “We really took advantage of a program called EpiPen for Schools and that’s a program that not a lot of schools necessarily know about where EpiPen itself will actually provide no-cost epinephrine to the schools. All the schools need is a prescriber.”

Hoyt became the prescriber.

“We collaborated with the Code Ana Program, a non-profit that I lead in my practice, and with the Jefferson Parish Public Schools I was so glad that they embraced being prepared for anaphylaxis.”

Registered nurse Daphne Walker of the director of health services for the Jefferson Parish Public School District.

“The federal and state laws allow schools to stock Epi-Pens in schools and they’re primarily for students who have not been diagnosed with severe allergies and Jefferson Parish developed a policy last year and so we have been fortunate enough to be able to acquire these pens through an Epi-Pens for Schools Program,” said Walker.

Hoyt says 148 EpiPen two-packs were provided to J.P. schools last week.

And Walker says they are now on every campus. “We have supplied every one of the Jefferson Parish with a set of four pens, depending on the grade level our elementary schools will have two junior pens and two adult pens; our middle schools and high schools have four adult pens,” said Walker.

She said the schools did not have epinephrine on hand before then and having it is a big help.

“If they’re exposed to something that causes them to have a severe allergy they could die within seconds, so having the stock epinephrine available can potentially save a person’s life if we recognize the signs and symptoms quickly and are able to administer that,” said Walker.

The drug can be costly.

“The free program helps schools because it’s very expensive and so this allows schools to be able to stock it without having to worry about the expense of the pen,” Walker said.

Anaphylaxis can worsen quickly, so healthcare professionals say children and adults who have been prescribed the auto-injector should always carry it with them.

“Which is why if you are allergic to bees or wasps that you do carry an epinephrine auto-injector because you can’t always avoid those guys, right, you could just be walking in the park and one of them comes up and stings you, and you want to promptly use that epinephrine as soon as you recognize that allergic reaction,” Hoyt said.

Further, she said if schools use their supply they can get more.

“If they have to use the device they can get another one at no cost,” Hoyt said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.