Neutral Ground Coffeehouse set to close at the end of April

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse(WVUE-TV)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the past 40 years on Danneel Street, the doors of Neutral Ground Coffeehouse have opened up to patrons eager to perform, create and enjoy the arts - with a coffee or two.

The musical haven has been a jumpstart for young New Orleans musicians, helping them to bright futures. But now, the cozy coffee spot will soon be without a clear future. It’s set to close at the end of April.

The coffeehouse’s building has been sold to a new owner who doesn’t plan on keeping the venue as a tenant.

“The last week of April we are going to be pulling everything out of here,” co-owner James Naylor said. “We love y’all and thank everyone. We have been at this location for 40 years.

Their patrons have been taking the news hard and many don’t know what the city’s youth will do without the same outlet they had as teens.

“We don’t serve alcohol so where is a high schooler going to play music? They came to Neutral Ground to play music,” co-owner Caroline “Phant” Williams said. “(When I first came) it was like Waldo in Waldo Land. I discovered a place where I can actually be and felt comfortable. I think that’s what the Neutral Ground is for so many of us.”

Owners say they have a new building in mind but are looking for donations to help with their move.

There will be a fundraising festival on April 22nd at the Batture Riviera and the owners have launched a GoFundMe page.

