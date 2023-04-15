New Orleans music royalty gathers at Gallier Hall to mourn jazz musician ‘Kidd’ Jordan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- Jazz legend, father, husband, teacher, New Orleanian ... these are just a few words used to describe Edward “Kidd” Jordan.

He passed away April 7 at the age of 87.

Hundreds arrived at Gallier Hall on Saturday (April 15), eager to pay their respects.

Friends, family and a slew of musicians came to honor the legendary saxophonist, including New Orleans music superstars and former Jordan students Jon Batiste and Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, Preservation Hall’s Ben Jaffe and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival producer Quint Davis.

“I remember being in the French Quarter with some of my band members at that young age, and these people came with like a SWAT van and said, ‘Y’all got to come with us,’” Andrews said during his eulogy. “We were like, ‘Where are we going?’ And they said, ‘Y’all are going to the Louis Armstrong Satchmo Jazz Camp. Kidd Jordan wants yall to be there.’”

Jordan’s willingness to teach was a repeated theme Saturday from those who benefitted from his instruction.

“You need people like him in your life, who will take the time to unselfishly and just very lovingly sit you down and open you up to a whole universe of music and creativity,” said Jaffe, Preservation Hall musician and creative director.

Born May 5, 1935, in Crowley, Jordan was a musical prodigy who started playing saxophone at a very young age. It’s part of what earned him his nickname “The Kidd.”

“I knew him as Dad. But I knew him as a giant too,” said Stephanie Jordan, one of Edward’s seven children. “I knew when I was a little girl that my Dad was bigger than what I could understand.

“He would get phone calls from people and it would be, ‘OK, we need Kidd to put together a band for Aretha,’ ‘We need Kidd to put together a band for Gladys,’ ‘We need to Kidd to put a band together for The Four Tops.’”

An influential trailblazer in the avant-garde jazz movement, Kidd Jordan also was known as a maverick in the 1940s and ‘50s. Later in life, he chose to pass along his knowledge to the next generation.

“He wanted to work with these kids who are just starting out. Make sure they have a good foundation,” said his son Kent Jordan.

Kidd Jordan spent more than than 30 years teaching music at Southern University of New Orleans and helped establish a school of music with The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation.

“He was firm believer that a good education just opens up so many avenues for your life,” said Kent Jordan, an instructor at the University of New Orleans who said his father’s hard work and dedication left a lasting impression on his entire family.

“My son Christian Kidd Jordan -- he’s named after him -- is actually studying cancer research at Stanford University,” Kent Jordan said.

But perhaps most of all, Jordan was remembered as a loving husband, married to his teenage sweetheart Edvidge Chatters Jordan for 69 years.

“There’s a beautiful photo of my mom and dad at 18 years old getting married,” said Stephanie Jordan.

“Just think of all the seeds that the Jordan family has planted and continues to plant,” Jaffe said.

And his lasting legacy will continue to sprout creativity across New Orleans and beyond.

“You’re seeing grandchildren up there playing. It’s a beautiful testament,” Jaffe said. “That’s how we keep people alive.”

