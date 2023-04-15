BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 12 Kentucky overcomes 4-run deficit to beat No. 1 LSU; rubber match start time announced

Kentucky's Nolan McCarthy (19) hits a three-run triple in the top of the fifth inning against...
Kentucky's Nolan McCarthy (19) hits a three-run triple in the top of the fifth inning against No. 1 LSU on Friday, April 14.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a game of ups and downs between No. 1 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky with the Wildcats coming out on top after overcoming a four-run deficit in game two on Friday, April 14.

The Wildcats (28-6, 10-4 SEC) evened the series with a 13-10 win over the Tigers (28-6, 8-5 SEC).

LSU said Saturday’s rubber match start time remains as scheduled for 1 p.m. There were discussions about changing the start time due to rain in the forecast.

In the second game, LSU led 6-2 heading into the fifth inning, then the wheels fell off, with the Tigers committing two errors and allowing five runs.

The first error by Tommy White extended the inning, allowing the Wildcats to load the bases. Then, Brayden Jobert misplayed a fly ball to right field that resulted in a bases-clearing triple to tie the game at 6-6.

“Didn’t make the play at third; didn’t make the play in right,” said head coach Jay Johnson. “That’s basically the story of the game.”

Kentucky added another run on an RBI single to make it 7-6.

Another five-run inning by the Wildcats in the top of the seventh extended their lead to 12-6.

Jordan Thompson added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 12-7.

LSU added three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, as White drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 12-8, and then, a two-run single by freshman Jared Jones made it 12-10.

Kentucky scored the final run of the game in the top of the ninth.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
The victims of Friday's (Apil 7) interstate shooting say Councilman Oliver Thomas got the story...
Interstate shooting victims say they were innocent bystanders caught in crossfire