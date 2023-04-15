Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday will be warm but a storm threat moves in.

Temperatures warm to the low 80s before storms begin to pop up. We will see a few scattered showers in the morning hours. With daytime heating, isolated strong to severe storms will begin to fire up in the afternoon. A second wave of storms will move through late overnight.

We are included in a slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather across the area. Main threats include large to very large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy flooding rainfall. A couple tornadoes are possible as well. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Behind the cold front associated with this weather system, things will cool off slightly Sunday. Temperatures drop into the mid 70s with cool mornings in the 40s and 50s by Monday.

