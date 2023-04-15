BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Claude area, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A triple shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood left one person dead and two others injured early Saturday (April 15), New Orleans police said.

Police have not disclosed the ages of the victims or the identity of the person killed.

According to the NOPD, the victims were reported shot at 1:03 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bartholomew Street. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a female victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

A second male victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, police said.

No other information on the shooting has been provided by the NOPD.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
The victims of Friday's (Apil 7) interstate shooting say Councilman Oliver Thomas got the story...
Interstate shooting victims say they were innocent bystanders caught in crossfire

Latest News

Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Claude neighborhood
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Claude neighborhood
VIDEO: Man fatally shoots another man at a truck stop in Reserve
VIDEO: Man fatally shoots another man at a truck stop in Reserve
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse
Neutral Ground Coffeehouse set to close at the end of April
The sun has set on day two of French Quarter Fest
The sun has set on day two of French Quarter Fest