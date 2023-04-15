Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Claude area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A triple shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood left one person dead and two others injured early Saturday (April 15), New Orleans police said.

Police have not disclosed the ages of the victims or the identity of the person killed.

According to the NOPD, the victims were reported shot at 1:03 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bartholomew Street. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a female victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

A second male victim arrived at a hospital by private vehicle, police said.

No other information on the shooting has been provided by the NOPD.

