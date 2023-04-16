BBB Accredited Business
Cool and nice weather wraps up the weekend

Sunny and dry conditions first half of the week
Next 7 days
Next 7 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front brings cooler and drier weather for Sunday.

Winds will be breezy from the northeast keeping temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunny skies linger through the start of the week.

Monday and Tuesday mornings will be cool in the 40s and 50s with daytime highs in the 70s. A warming trend starts Wednesday with temperatures in the low 80s once again. A few showers will be possible.

The next storm system will move through at the end of the week.

