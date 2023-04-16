Cool and nice weather wraps up the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front brings cooler and drier weather for Sunday.

Winds will be breezy from the northeast keeping temperatures in the mid 70s. Sunny skies linger through the start of the week.

Monday and Tuesday mornings will be cool in the 40s and 50s with daytime highs in the 70s. A warming trend starts Wednesday with temperatures in the low 80s once again. A few showers will be possible.

The next storm system will move through at the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.