Low humidity and sunshine highlight the next few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a wet weekend, the next few days will be a drying out period. Not just for rain chances but for the humidity as well.

Chilly overnight lows will make for a cool Monday morning. Prepare for lows in the middle 40s along the north shore and the low to mid 50s in the south. The dry feel continues into Monday afternoon as we warm back to the mid 70s under bright sun and light northerly wind.

Tuesday will also remain dry and less humid but slightly warmer as high pressure to our east helps to bring warmer air. Afternoon highs will warm to the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We’ll start to feel the humidity return on Wednesday with highs back to around 80. Storm chances are back for Thursday and Friday as our next cold front approaches.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.