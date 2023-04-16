BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Low humidity and sunshine highlight the next few days

Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and mostly sunny
The muggies return for the second half of the work week.
The muggies return for the second half of the work week.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a wet weekend, the next few days will be a drying out period. Not just for rain chances but for the humidity as well.

Chilly overnight lows will make for a cool Monday morning. Prepare for lows in the middle 40s along the north shore and the low to mid 50s in the south. The dry feel continues into Monday afternoon as we warm back to the mid 70s under bright sun and light northerly wind.

Tuesday will also remain dry and less humid but slightly warmer as high pressure to our east helps to bring warmer air. Afternoon highs will warm to the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We’ll start to feel the humidity return on Wednesday with highs back to around 80. Storm chances are back for Thursday and Friday as our next cold front approaches.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
The victims of Friday's (Apil 7) interstate shooting say Councilman Oliver Thomas got the story...
Interstate shooting victims say they were innocent bystanders caught in crossfire

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, April 16
Morning weather update for Sunday, April 16
Next 7 days
Cool, nice weather wraps up the weekend
Heavy rain and strong storms are possible again overnight.
Another round of storms will move through overnight
Severe thunderstorms bring sheets of rain to Metairie on Saturday
Severe thunderstorms bring sheets of rain to Metairie on Saturday