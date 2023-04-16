BBB Accredited Business
Man killed Saturday in Hammond, authorities say

A 26-year-old Hammond man was killed early Saturday (April 15) at the intersection of Wardline...
A 26-year-old Hammond man was killed early Saturday (April 15) at the intersection of Wardline and Durbin roads in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old man was killed early Saturday (April 15) in a rural area of western Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was identified as Romero Watkins Jr. of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis said Watkins’ death was being investigated as a homicide, but provided no further details about how the killing occurred.

The TPSO’s brief statement said Watkins was killed “in the early morning hours” at the intersection of Wardline and Durbin roads.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the TPSO at (985) 345-6150 or Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800) 554-5245.

