New effort launched to return unclaimed money to La. veterans

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office has launched a new effort to return unclaimed property to veterans and active military members.

Leaders said unclaimed property can be lost or forgotten money from items like royalties, unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance bonds never paid out.

The new effort is being called “Veterans Cash Claim.”

As part of the new effort, staff members will reach out to veterans’ organizations across Louisiana to help retired and active military men and women file claims in person.

“These most valiant men and women who served to protect each of us deserve, like everyone, to receive their unclaimed property,” said Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. “The reality is that many seniors do not trust technology and seem to prefer one-on-one, in-person assistance. So, if it is feasible for my team to provide this, especially to our veterans, I think this is the least we can do.”

One in every six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property.

To check for unclaimed property or to learn more about “Veterans Cash Claim,” click here.

