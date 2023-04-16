BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Officer, 2 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Emergency units are responding to Highway 90 near Surf Style following reports of shots fired.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One police officer and at least two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

According a WLOX reporter who was near the scene, 10 shots rang out from multiple spots nearby and people scrambled for safety. A crowd of police and EMS officials have since swarmed the scene.

In a video circulating on social media, an officer with Biloxi PD can be seen receiving assistance for what appears to be a gunshot wound in his right arm. A press release sent out by the department has since confirmed the incident, saying he was struck while searching for the assailant.

Our reporter also saw at least two other people being loaded onto stretchers to be treated for their injuries. Law enforcement vehicles have also been seen at Memorial Hospital.

Law enforcement vehicles in front of Memorial Hospital
Law enforcement vehicles in front of Memorial Hospital(WLOX)

Biloxi PD, Gulfport PD, Ocean Springs PD and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. As a result of the shooting, Highway 90 is currently closed from Beauvoir Road to Edgewater Mall. Officials ask that everyone avoid the area as they investigate.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641 or Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
The victims of Friday's (Apil 7) interstate shooting say Councilman Oliver Thomas got the story...
Interstate shooting victims say they were innocent bystanders caught in crossfire

Latest News

Flipping through money
New effort launched to return unclaimed money to La. veterans
A 26-year-old Hammond man was killed early Saturday (April 15) at the intersection of Wardline...
Man killed Saturday in Hammond, authorities say
Day three of French Quarter Fest sees a stormy start as weather forced the festival to suspend...
Sudden storms pause French Quarter Fest beats Saturday afternoon
Storms put a small damper on the French Quarter Festivities for awhile
Storms put a small damper on the French Quarter Festivities for awhile