BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sudden storms pause French Quarter Fest beats Saturday afternoon

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather cleared the Quarter shortly after day three of the French Quarter Fest began.

“They evacuated us from the tent, and we were like, ‘We just got here! We used our first cube!’ and they were just running us out of there,” said Jarri Poteste, a visitor to the city. “But the water was leaking on our feet so, you never know!”

The festival was forced to suspend operations around 1:30 in the afternoon.

“They told everybody that we need to clear out. We took shelter at the Westin across the street while the storm passed,” said food vendor Tia Moore-Henry as her team setup their booth. “Now it looks like the sun is coming back out again, the ground is drying out, and we’re about to get rolling again.”

By 4 p.m., the crowds were back outside, enjoying the food and the sounds of local musicians.

“My husband’s a real blues and jazz person so that was one of the other reasons we came,” said Poteste. “We weren’t sure if we were ready for the real festival... Jazz Festival. So, my friend suggested that we do a prep one.”

The sudden storm dropped about an inch of rain onto the Quarter. The Mississippi River current ripped at 5.5 miles per hour and wind gusts blew at nearly 60 miles per hour.

Street artists braved the puddles to take advantage of one of the busiest weekends for foot traffic.

“Great music behind me, great food in there,” said Alan Zakem, a photographer and Jackson Square artist. “All my friends come and visit. Can’t beat it!”

Five of the festival’s 20 stages shut down for the day and are planning to boot back up for Sunday’s finale.

Still, spectators say a little rain can’t keep them away from the party.

Once the clouds cleared, the game plans were set.

“We’re coming to see everything. We don’t have no particular place to go,” said Camilla Brown visiting from Houma. “We are here to see it all.”

The final day of French Quarter Fest kicks off Sunday with a calmer forecast. Nearly 100 musical acts with play sets from 11 a.m. to around 8 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit

Latest News

GW Fins Swordfish and Tuna
GW Fins Swordfish and Tuna
Rib Room live at French Quarter Fest
Rib Room live at French Quarter Fest
How to make stuffed crabs
How to make stuffed crabs
Local artist Mandy Mae Poche was selected to be this year’s featured artist.
2023 Ponchatoula Strawberry festival Poster unveiled