Sudden storms pause French Quarter Fest beats Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather cleared the Quarter shortly after day three of the French Quarter Fest began.

“They evacuated us from the tent, and we were like, ‘We just got here! We used our first cube!’ and they were just running us out of there,” said Jarri Poteste, a visitor to the city. “But the water was leaking on our feet so, you never know!”

The festival was forced to suspend operations around 1:30 in the afternoon.

“They told everybody that we need to clear out. We took shelter at the Westin across the street while the storm passed,” said food vendor Tia Moore-Henry as her team setup their booth. “Now it looks like the sun is coming back out again, the ground is drying out, and we’re about to get rolling again.”

By 4 p.m., the crowds were back outside, enjoying the food and the sounds of local musicians.

“My husband’s a real blues and jazz person so that was one of the other reasons we came,” said Poteste. “We weren’t sure if we were ready for the real festival... Jazz Festival. So, my friend suggested that we do a prep one.”

The sudden storm dropped about an inch of rain onto the Quarter. The Mississippi River current ripped at 5.5 miles per hour and wind gusts blew at nearly 60 miles per hour.

Street artists braved the puddles to take advantage of one of the busiest weekends for foot traffic.

“Great music behind me, great food in there,” said Alan Zakem, a photographer and Jackson Square artist. “All my friends come and visit. Can’t beat it!”

Five of the festival’s 20 stages shut down for the day and are planning to boot back up for Sunday’s finale.

Still, spectators say a little rain can’t keep them away from the party.

Once the clouds cleared, the game plans were set.

“We’re coming to see everything. We don’t have no particular place to go,” said Camilla Brown visiting from Houma. “We are here to see it all.”

The final day of French Quarter Fest kicks off Sunday with a calmer forecast. Nearly 100 musical acts with play sets from 11 a.m. to around 8 p.m.

