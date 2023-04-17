BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search

Latest News

FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
New US tax credit rules narrow the list of eligible EVs
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Defending champ Chebet wins Boston Marathon, spoils Kipchoge debut