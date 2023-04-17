2 alligators wrangled and relocated out of public spaces by St. Charles deputies

LULING, La. (WVUE) - Two deputies in St. Charles Parish went above and beyond their duty as officers of the law on Sunday when they safely and successfully wrangled and relocated two alligators out of harm’s way for residents.

The sheriff’s office says that Sergeant Melton and Corporal Baird nabbed their first gator in the Ormond area of Destrehan before they were called out again to the area near the Winn Dixie in Luling to capture a second toothy bandit.

Once the gators were captured and returned to a more fitting habitat, the “scales” of justice were balanced once again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.