Bruce: A dry and pleasant week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A nice and dry week ahead as we see lower humidity and pleasant temps through mid-week. Tuesday will be nice with high pressure in control of the region.

Bruce: A nice and dry week ahead. Few cool mornings to start with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s north and 50s south through Wednesday morning. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/tUuc89q6Rv — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 17, 2023

Highs in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity. Lows will be ciool in the mornings., 40s north and 50s south. By Wednesday high pressure shifts a bit to the east. We can expect to see a more southeasterly flow and a bit more moisture in the forecast ahead of the next chance for rain moving in as we approach the weekend.

