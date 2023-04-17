BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: A dry and pleasant week ahead

Bruce: Cool mornings and mild afternoons
Bruce: Cool mornings and mild afternoons(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A nice and dry week ahead as we see lower humidity and pleasant temps through mid-week. Tuesday will be nice with high pressure in control of the region.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity. Lows will be ciool in the mornings., 40s north and 50s south. By Wednesday high pressure shifts a bit to the east. We can expect to see a more southeasterly flow and a bit more moisture in the forecast ahead of the next chance for rain moving in as we approach the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search

Latest News

Moisture increases into next weekend.
Nicondra: Spectacular Monday Afternoon
Morning weather update for Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Monday, April 17
Afternoon weather update for Monday, April 17
Evening weather update for Sunday, April 16
Evening weather update for Sunday, April 16