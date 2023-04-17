BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Christian mail carrier’s refusal to work on Sundays now heading to the U.S. Supreme Court

The case pits the former postal worker against the U.S. Postal Service
Christian mail carrier’s refusal to work on Sundays now heading to the U.S. Supreme Court
Christian mail carrier’s refusal to work on Sundays now heading to the U.S. Supreme Court(DC Bureau)
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Christian postal worker who refuses to work on Sundays says he was forced to quit his job because the U.S. Postal Service wouldn’t accommodate him. Now the U.S. Supreme Court will decide how far his freedom of religion goes as they hear arguments Tuesday in the case of Groff v DeJoy.

Read more on the case of Gerald E. Groff, Petitioner v Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General

Former Postal worker Gerald Groff said the issue started in 2016 when the Quarryville post office in Pennsylvania began Sunday deliveries for Amazon. Groff transferred to a different office in Holtwood, to avoid the Sunday work. But Holtwood eventually started Sunday deliveries too. Groff said at first he was exempt. But later, he was required to work. So Groff quit in 2019.

University of Virginia constitutional law expert, Douglas Laycock, believes it’s a constitutional gray area.

“The judicial standard for the last 40 years has not been what Congress enacted. The standard, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which is our main employment discrimination statute says employers cannot discriminate based on religion. Religion includes all aspects of religious belief and practice. If the employer can accommodate the employee’s religious practice without undue hardship to the business. So the question is what counts as an undue hardship?” said Laycock.

Laycock said the 1977 Supreme Court case called Trans World Airlines v. Hardison defined undue hardship as anything that imposes more than a minor cost on a business. He believes the current conservative leaning Supreme Court will likely change that definition.

“Now we have a majority of the court is much more sympathetic to free exercise of religion claims. And, the whole court really, but especially the conservative majority, is much more attentive to the text of statutes. And so they have finally agreed to take a look at this. And I’m pretty sure they’re going to adopt a new and higher standard,” said Laycock.

Arguments will begin at the Supreme Court on April 18th.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search

Latest News

Ahead of Tax Day, Department of Justice’s Tax Division Issues Warning about Fraudulent Tax Preparers
Deputy Kenneth Doby was identified as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lawman wounded...
Boy, 14, who shot St. Tammany deputy last May gets 4 years in juvenile detention
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers