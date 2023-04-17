BBB Accredited Business
Hundreds gather at McCurtain Co. Sheriff’s Office to call for resignation of sheriff, others over recording of threatening comments

The governor is also calling on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to look into the recorded comments.
By Rachael Thomas and Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - A large protest was held Monday morning (April 17) outside of the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office as more than a hundred people called for the resignation of the sheriff, Kevin Clardy, and other county officials.

More than a hundred people gathered outside the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Monday, April...
More than a hundred people gathered outside the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office Monday, April 17, 2023 to call for the resignation of the sheriff and other county officials after a recording of disturbing comments surfaced.(KSLA)
The governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, and the mayor of Idabel, Craig Young, are calling for the resignations as well after disturbing comments were recorded after a county commission meeting in early March.

A reporter at the McCurtain Gazette-News made the recording in question, in which those involved could be heard discussing plans to murder two Gazette reporters, Chris and Bruce Willingham, after a commission meeting on March 6. According to the newspaper, Sheriff Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix could be heard making light of a case involving a woman dying in a fire, among other things.

According to a transcript of the recording published by the Gazette, Jennings also made comments referencing the lynching of Black individuals. Jennings, Manning, and Clardy were heard discussing the possible hiring of hitmen, according to the newspaper.

Click here to read the full transcript.

Gov. Stitt says Clardy, Jennings, Manning, and Hendrix should resign immediately. The governor is also calling on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to look into the recorded comments.

According to KSLA sister station, KSWO in Lawton, Okla., Gov. Stitt released the following statement about the incident:

“I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County. There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office. I will not stand idly by while this takes place. In light of these events, I am calling for the immediate resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

