Jon Batiste to serve on President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American roots song for "Cry," best music video for "Freedom," best score soundtrack for visual media for "Soul," and album of the year for "We Are," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | John Locher/Invision/AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Augustine High grad Jon Batiste is known for pushing music forward while also preserving the sounds and traditions of New Orleans music.

Now, the advocacy side of his work will hold a prestigious seat at the national table.

Batiste was recently appointed by Joe Biden to the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

The board was first established by Ronald Reagan by executive order in 1982 to advise the president on matters of cultural policy. It was dissolved by President Donald Trump in 2017 and was reinstated by President Biden in September of last year.

Historically, the First Lay serves as the Honorary Chair of the Committee. Lady Gaga and Bruce Cohen are serving as co-chairs in 2023 with Executive Director Tsione Wolde-Michael. Beyond Batiste; George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Shonda Rhimes, and others will serve as members.

Batiste will also give the commencement speech for Loyola’s graduation next month.

