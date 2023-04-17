List of dates for NOPD Chief Search Community Meetings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The list of dates for the NOPD Chief Search Community Meetings are as follows:

Monday, April 17th, 5:30 p.m.: District C at the Treme Recreational Center 900 N Villere Street New Orleans

Tuesday, April 18th, 5:30 p.m.: District A at the Jesuit High School 4133 Bank Street S.

Wednesday, April 19th, 5:30p.m: District C at Algiers Regional Library 3014 Holiday Drive

Wednesday, April 19th, 7:00 p.m.: District B at First Zion Baptist Church 7201 Olive Street

Thursday, April 20th, 4:40 p.m.: District D at Nora Navra Library 1902 St. Bernard Avenue

Thursday, April 20th, 6:00 p.m.: District E at Suburban Baptist Church 10501 Chef Menteur Highway

