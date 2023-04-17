BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU 3rd baseman Tommy White named SEC Player of the Week

LSU third baseman Tommy White (47 ) hits a two-run home run against Kentucky on Friday, April 14.
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47 ) hits a two-run home run against Kentucky on Friday, April 14.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU third baseman Tommy White has been named the SEC Player of the Week the league announced on Monday, April 17.

White helped lead the Tigers to their fourth SEC series win of the season.

During the week White had a .389 batting average, with four doubles, one home run, 11 RBI, four runs scored and a .429 on-base percentage in four games.

In the Tigers’ three wins, White provided the go-ahead RBI, against Tulane he hit a sac-fly in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie, as the Tigers went on to win 11-5. In the opening game against Kentucky, his two-run double gave LSU the lead and they never looked back.

White was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded to break a 6-6 tie and give LSU a 7-6 lead against the Wildcats in game three of the series.

The North Carolina State transfer leads the NCAA in RBI with 62 and now hitting .366 on the year with 14 doubles and 12 homers

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
The NOPD has provided no new information on suspects or motive for a shooting on I-10 in New...
Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter