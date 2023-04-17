BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man charged with murder after bodies found in storage unit

Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in Massachusetts.
Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in Massachusetts.(WRDW/WAGT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Medford man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were discovered in a storage unit in Boston.

Kiryl Schukin, 37, and Pavel Vekshin, 28, died from stab wounds, according to investigators. The couple had been missing since late March.

Leonid Volkov, 37, also of Medford, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder.

Police said the unit where the bodies of Schukin and Vekshin were discovered on Friday had been rented by Volkov using one of the victims’ names. Both men were found inside rubber storage bins. One had been dismembered. Bleach, rubber gloves and items belonging to the two victims were also located in the unit.

Schukin had been a guarantor on the lease for Volkov’s apartment, according to investigators, who said that Schukin has recently declined to be the guarantor on a lease extension, which resulted in Volkov’s eviction.

Volkov and Schukin met in a rented U-Haul truck, which Volkov was driving, on March 29, according to police. A person believed to be Volkov was seen on video entering and leaving the victims’ building in the days following the last time Vekshin and Schukin were seen.

Police later discovered the U-Haul truck at the storage facility where the bodies were found. Investigators say they believe Volkov was using it to transport items from the victims’ apartment to the storage facility.

Volkov is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search

Latest News

FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
Officials said a lobsterman in Maine found a five-foot military missile.
Lobsterman finds 5-foot military missile offshore, police say
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
InvestigateTV looks at secondary screening areas in airports, and what might be missing.
A lack of barriers in secondary screening areas could be putting air travelers at risk
A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China