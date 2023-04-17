BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man shot dead on Feliciana Street, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon (April 17) in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street in the...
A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon (April 17) in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street in the Florida area, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon (April 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said the shooting was reported around 1:47 p.m. in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street. The victim, described only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the man is the city’s 78th homicide victim through the first 107 days of 2023. There were 81 homicides in New Orleans through the same date last year.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon (April 17) in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street in the...
A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon (April 17) in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street in the Florida area, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search

Latest News

Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste to serve on President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities
List of dates for NOPD Chief Search Community Meetings
Marques Porch
Suspect arrested in pregnant woman’s killing worked for WBR Sheriff’s Office, officials say
Once the gators were captured and returned to a more fitting habitat, the “scales” of justice...
2 alligators wrangled and relocated out of public spaces by St. Charles deputies