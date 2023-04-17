Man shot dead on Feliciana Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon (April 17) in the Florida neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD said the shooting was reported around 1:47 p.m. in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street. The victim, described only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the man is the city’s 78th homicide victim through the first 107 days of 2023. There were 81 homicides in New Orleans through the same date last year.

