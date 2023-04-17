BBB Accredited Business
National champion Jasmine Carson returns to Memphis

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Girls basketball players at Central High School welcomed a special visitor Monday.

Jasmine Carson, fresh off an NCAA Championship win with LSU, returned home to Memphis to meet the team.

Carson was a student at Central, Snowden and Whitehaven High Schools.

She said it is refreshing to be back where it all began.

”I just miss Memphis. I haven’t been here in a while,” Carson said. “I just wanted to come, show my face, answer any questions they have, and just tell them they can accomplish anything they put their mind to.”

Carson said winning the national championship was a lifelong dream of hers and she encourages young student-athletes to pursue their dreams.

