New Orleans Breakers win season opener over Pittsburgh

The New Orleans Breakers start the 2023 season with a win.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Breakers kicked off their 2023 USFL campaign with a victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers, 22-15.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson connected with Anthony Jones for a 2-yard touchdown to deliver the winning score. The teams were knotted at 15-15, before the touchdown connection.

Bethel-Thompson completed 23/41 passes for 302 yards in the contest. Bethel-Thompson previously play in the CFL, where he won two Grey Cups and passed for more than 4,000 yards twice.

Last season, the Breakers got knocked out in the USFL playoff semi-finals by the Birmingham Stallions.

Next week, New Orleans meets up with the Houston Gamblers on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

