BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans state senator pulling controversial bill establishing liability for some stolen guns

The author of a bill aimed at curbing gun thefts from unlocked vehicles is pulling the...
The author of a bill aimed at curbing gun thefts from unlocked vehicles is pulling the legislation after hearing pushback over its 'unintended consequences.'(Pexels)
By David Jones
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans state senator said Monday (April 17) he will pull from consideration a bill that would have established civil liability for gun owners whose firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles and subsequently used in felony crimes.

SB 216, filed by Sen. Gary Carter (D-New Orleans), had been hailed by New Orleans City Council president J.P. Morrell as promoting responsible gun ownership and increasing public safety statewide. But Carter issued a statement Monday saying he was pulling the bill from consideration during this legislative session after critics pointed out its “unintended consequences.”

Louisiana bill shifts liability to gun owners for firearms stolen from unlocked cars, used in felonies

“Since the introduction of SB 216, I have had an open dialogue with those who have expressed their concerns about the unintended consequences of SB 216, such as imposing civil fines, penalties and damages on those who have been victimized by car burglaries,” Carter said in the statement.

“I appreciate and respect those concerns and will continue to welcome such conversations. To be clear, SB 216 seeks to promote gun safety and reduce the number of violent crimes, not to cause further harm to law-abiding citizens.”

Carter said the purpose of the bill was to start a conversation on the prevalence of felony crimes being carried out using weapons stolen from vehicles, especially in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search

Latest News

Man fatally shot Monday on Feliciana Street, NOPD says
Man fatally shot Monday on Feliciana Street, NOPD says
A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon (April 17) in the 2400 block of Feliciana Street in the...
Man shot dead on Feliciana Street, NOPD says
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste to serve on President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities
List of dates for NOPD Chief Search Community Meetings