Nicondra: Spectacular Monday Afternoon

Several days of nice weather under high pressure to start the week
Moisture increases into next weekend.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So far Monday is splendid weather wise with lots of sun and low humidity. We got a bit of a break behind the cold front that pushed through on Saturday. Temperatures are comfortably cool with highs in the middle 70s and morning lows expected to dip into the 40s and low 50s again on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be nice as well with high pressure in control of the region. By Wednesday high pressure shifts a bit to the east. We can expect to see a more southeasterly flow and a bit more moisture in the forecast ahead of the next chance for rain moving in for the end of the week.

