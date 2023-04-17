BBB Accredited Business
Sunday crowds close out French Quarter Fest 2023 with sunshine

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 40th anniversary French Quarter Festival wrapped up Sunday (April 16) with massive crowds on hand.

It was a welcome sight for vendors looking to rebound from Saturday’s stormy weather, and though the drinks were flowing, local shops say this year’s crowds were orderly and in great spirits.

“Surprisingly, they’ve been behaved pretty well,” said Felipe Taqueria manager Luis Solano. “I didn’t expect that.”

With sunshine and a gentle breeze, the last day of the festival flipped the switch from the previous day, when sudden storms shut down operations for a few hours on Saturday.

“We got a text this morning,” said David Trepagnier. He and his girlfriend almost didn’t come to the last day of the festival. “We saw the weather and it’s been the best decision we’ve made in quite a while!”

Vendors looked to Sunday’s crowd to make up for lost sales.

“We took a big hit. Normally, our Saturdays and our Sundays are the biggest days of the weekend. So, the fact that people were told that it would be torrential rain, they just stayed away, said Vance Vaucresson of Vaucresson Sausage. “It came down, but afterwards when it opened up and it cleared, we had those diehards come out and get some food. We’re thankful for them.”

Festival organizers say more than 1,700 musicians and 60 local restaurants participated in this year’s event under mostly sunny skies.

A 2019 study by UNO estimated the festival has an economic impact on the city of nearly $190 million dollars.

There is already a date for next year’s fest, April 11-14, 2024.

