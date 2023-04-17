BBB Accredited Business
Victim of fatal Briarfield Ave. shooting in Biloxi identified; one suspect in custody

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi
The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Devodrick Brister, 25, of Jayess, is dead following a fatal Biloxi shooting that left one other person injured.

According to Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer, Brister was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night after being found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine an official cause of death.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Briarfield Avenue just north of Surf Style in Biloxi. Officials have arrested 30-year-old Louisiana native James Tarvis McMorris Jr. for the shooting, which also injured one other person.

James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi...
James Tarvis McMorris Jr., 30, is held on a charge of manslaughter after a shooting in Biloxi Saturday night.(Biloxi Police Department)

McMorris Jr. is being charged for manslaughter and being held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

