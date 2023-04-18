BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry skies and warmer temps until Friday afternoon when rain chances return

Bruce: Rain to end the week, we dry out early Saturday
Bruce: Rain to end the week, we dry out early Saturday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today clouds rolled back in but we remain dry. Temperatures will remain pleasant overnight as lows dip to the 50s north and 60s south. Wednesday will be pleasant once again with more sunny skies, but a bit more humid as southeasterly winds increase moisture highs rise into the 80s Wednesday through Friday. A strong front approaches for the weekend. The dry stretch ends Friday afternoon as rain chances increase with a strong cold front for this time of year. Friday evening rain chances increase with some storms possible along the front.

The front pushes through early Saturday morning with drier skies and some sun punching through by midday. Temps turn much cooler, with highs dropping into the upper 60s. Lows Sunday morning drop back to the 40s north and 50s south.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

