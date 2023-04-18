BBB Accredited Business
Dine-n-dash with fake money leads to arrest of Tennesse man accused of similar crimes throughout Terrebonne Parish

Charles Thomas Parkerson, 61, of Brentwood, Tennessee, was booked for several theft charges...
Charles Thomas Parkerson, 61, of Brentwood, Tennessee, was booked for several theft charges following an investigation that was prompted by his alleged attempt to dine-n-dash from a Houma restaurant.(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - After several businesses in Terrebonne Parish reported being targeted by a man using fake cash to make purchases before leaving the scene, a man was arrested in the Houma area, according to Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Charles Thomas Parkerson, 61, of Brentwood, Tennessee, was booked for several theft charges following an investigation that was prompted by his alleged attempt to dine-n-dash from a Houma restaurant.

Deputies say that on April 12, Parkerson left a restaurant in Houma after using fake money for the cost of food and alcoholic beverages. They also say that the owners made the public aware of the incident through social media, which led other local businesses to claim that they had the same experience with Parkerson in recent months.

Detectives say they were able to link evidence from a second location of an alleged crime with the one that occurred at the restaurant.

Parkerson was booked for and later released with a $2,500 cash bond.

