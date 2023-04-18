BBB Accredited Business
Hundreds honor fallen NOPD officer Trevor Abney at funeral service in Slidell

By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -- Hundreds turned out Tuesday (April 18) to mark an emotional farewell to Trevor Abney, the New Orleans police officer who died April 9 from complications of a head wound sustained when he was ambushed and shot while on duty in the French Quarter in 2020.

At a solemn tribute at Slidell’s Harbor Center, Abney was remembered as a dedicated officer who always had his partner’s back. Those who knew him spoke of his ultimate sacrifice while serving for the New Orleans Police Department.

“I want you to know the sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “I will stand by you every step of the way.”

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and others gathered to comfort Abney’s widow and young son.

Abney, 34, was shot in the face in October 2020 when a man riding in a pedicab in front of his police car stood up and opened fire on Abney and his partner in an ambush attack. The bullet that struck Abney migrated higher into his skull and remained lodged near his brain for the remainder of his life.

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston determined Abney died in his sleep from complications from the gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Lejohn Roberts -- Abney’s former Eighth District commander -- recalled rushing to meet the injured officers at University Medical Center the day they were shot.

“As I walked in, I said, ‘You’ll be all right.’ Then (Abney) asked, ‘Is my partner OK?’” Roberts said.

Abney’s partner was OK. But Abney, a seven-year veteran of the NOPD, ultimately succumbed to his injury 2 1/2 years later, leaving behind his wife Randy and stepson Anthony.

Former NOPD Cmdr. Darryl Albert -- now the police chief in Montgomery, Ala. -- was among the dozens of officers who came from faraway jurisdictions to pay tribute to Abney and his sacrifice.

“It’s tragic,” Albert said. “You’re never off-duty. We pray for his family.”

Hundreds of others joined in that prayer.

“Today is a difficult day,” former NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson said. “As a leader in law enforcement, you can never prepare for (something like this).”

Mourners then joined a mile-long procession to the veterans cemetery in Slidell, a resting place for a fallen New Orleans police officer taken way too soon.

Shooting suspect Donnell Hassell, 47, was arrested shortly after the ambush. The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office said last week it is considering seeking a new grand jury indictment charging Hassell with murder, now that the officer has died and his death ruled a homicide.

The New Orleans Police Department said officer Trevor Abney died over the weekend. (Source: WVUE)

Hundreds honor fallen NOPD officer Trevor Abney at Slidell funeral
