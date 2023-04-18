JPSO deputy shoots at, misses fleeing suspect later arrested in Marrero

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish deputy sheriff fired his service weapon at a suspect attempting to flee from a traffic stop Monday night (April 17), but the agency said the man was not struck and was arrested.

The arrested suspect’s identity was not disclosed, nor were the counts for which he was taken into custody.

According to the JPSO, deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Westbank Expressway and Oak Street. During the stop, the man “took off from the deputy and crashed his vehicle at a nearby location.”

The JPSO said the man got out of his vehicle and fled the deputies on foot.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, a deputy perceived a threat and fired his service weapon at least one time at the suspect,” the agency said in its statement. “The suspect was not struck by the gunfire.

“The suspect was arrested and will be booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.”

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m., but was not reported by the JPSO’s media spokesman until 10:58 p.m., well after local newscasts had ended.

The agency did not explain how many shots were fired toward the man, whether anyone was injured during the arrest, or if the suspect was found to be armed with any weapon. The JPSO also did not say whether the incident was captured on the involved deputy’s body-worn camera or dashcam video.

