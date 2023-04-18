BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

JPSO deputy shoots at, misses fleeing suspect later arrested in Marrero

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy fired his weapon at a fleeing suspect Monday night...
A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy fired his weapon at a fleeing suspect Monday night (April 17) in Marrero but missed, the agency said. The suspect was apprehended.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish deputy sheriff fired his service weapon at a suspect attempting to flee from a traffic stop Monday night (April 17), but the agency said the man was not struck and was arrested.

The arrested suspect’s identity was not disclosed, nor were the counts for which he was taken into custody.

According to the JPSO, deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Westbank Expressway and Oak Street. During the stop, the man “took off from the deputy and crashed his vehicle at a nearby location.”

The JPSO said the man got out of his vehicle and fled the deputies on foot.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody, a deputy perceived a threat and fired his service weapon at least one time at the suspect,” the agency said in its statement. “The suspect was not struck by the gunfire.

“The suspect was arrested and will be booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.”

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m., but was not reported by the JPSO’s media spokesman until 10:58 p.m., well after local newscasts had ended.

The agency did not explain how many shots were fired toward the man, whether anyone was injured during the arrest, or if the suspect was found to be armed with any weapon. The JPSO also did not say whether the incident was captured on the involved deputy’s body-worn camera or dashcam video.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search

Latest News

IACP officials solicited community input Monday (April 17) in Treme in the first of a series of...
Community meetings begin to assist search for next New Orleans police superintendent
Gordon Plaza residents living in houses built atop a toxic landfill have not accepted...
No deal reached in Gordon Plaza relocation struggle, talks to resume Friday
Jacob's World Famous Andouille, a popular sausage maker in LaPlace, is among many Louisiana...
Louisiana small businesses feeling the crush of state’s insurance crisis
Gordon Plaza residents, city still stalemated on relocation offers
Gordon Plaza residents, city still stalemated on relocation offers