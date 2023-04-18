BBB Accredited Business
Largest seafood distributor in the Southeast comes to Jefferson Parish

By Natasha Robin
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) -- The largest seafood distributor in the Southeast region reopened Tuesday (April 18) in a permanent location in Jefferson Parish.

Inland Seafood was destroyed during Hurricane Ida. And, after several temporary relocations, it has settled in Elmwood. The $4 million investment is expected to boost the Jefferson Parish economy and help elevate the local fishing industry as the company distributes Gulf seafood and other food products to restaurants in the area.

“Our proximity to the Gulf of Mexico gives us the opportunity to buy so much fish here locally,” general manager Jonathan Comeaux said. “We can send that product to our distribution warehouses across the Southeast. We just had a full 18-wheeler leave that was packed with fish that will go to customers all the way from North Carolina to Houston.”

JP Councilman Dominick Impastato said, “To be able to find a home for a business like that, it’s employee-owned and operated. This is a big win for Jefferson Parish.”

The company supplies more than 5,500 restaurants and 2,500 retail outlets with wholesale foods.

