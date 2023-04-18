New Orleans lands $15 million federal grant to help city’s homeless population

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Advocates for New Orleans’ homeless population celebrated a new $15 million federal grant announced Monday (April 17) that some said will provide an unprecedented amount of new assistance.

Approximately 200 American cities applied for the grants, but New Orleans was one of only 60 to receive the aid awarded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grant of $14,962,540 goes to UNITY of Greater New Orleans to address homelessness among people in unsheltered settings and in rural communities.

“Everyone deserves safe, affordable housing,” Congressman Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) said. “It’s a basic human need and right. The funding announced today will provide the tools to assist people experiencing homelessness (to) obtain permanent housing.”

Current and former homeless people in New Orleans said they are hopeful the grant will ease a chronic problem in the city.

Diapolis Banks said that after losing his car over a legal issue, he gave up his Chicago home seven months ago and now lives in space beneath the Claiborne Avenue overpass in New Orleans.

“First time I was really homeless,” Banks said. “I got the chance to see how they live and how they think, and who they are.”

Banks is one of an estimated 1,200 homeless people in New Orleans. He said he is ready to move on, but he worries about the rest. Now HUD has given the city a big boost.

UNITY of Greater New Orleans is a coalition of mental health and housing providers that landed the grant. And the local medical community committed Monday to match the $15 million in providing mental health assistance, counseling and other services to help many get off the street.

“LCMC is on the table with us, Ochsner is on the table with us and committing their own level of resources to it,” coalition member and former Judge Calvin Johnson said.

UNITY’s Martha Kegel said, “This is a tremendous coming together, to develop the resources that are needed to permanently house 400 highly vulnerable people, most of whom have disabilities.”

Advocates for the homeless said there is no doubt the money can put a huge dent in the problem. But it’s still relying on people -- including healthcare employees, social workers and counselors -- to make it work. And that could be a challenge.

“That’s an issue,” Johnson admitted. “Honestly, people are not there to fill a lot of jobs, including social workers.”

Banks said he works hard to keep his portion of the Claiborne underpass clear, but that trash piles high in other areas.

“These are my people under the bridge,” Banks said. “The drugs, homeless, it don’t make a difference. They are still human beings.”

Once the grant money kicks in later this summer, city officials hope to put a dent in homeless encampments like the one beneath Claiborne by helping hundreds move into more permanent housing.

