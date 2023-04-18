Nicondra: Clouds and humidity increases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More clouds around, but it’s still a lovely day across the area this Tuesday. Temperatures will remain comfortable in the afternoon with highs in the 70s for most of the area. A disturbance moving along the coast from Texas will keep more clouds in play into the evening. Overnight lows should stay a bit warmer in the low 60s and 50s as we head into Wednesday. Wednesday will be pleasant once again, but a bit more humid as southeasterly winds increase moisture. A strong front approaches for the weekend. Ahead of the front highs will be in the low 80s through Friday. Friday evening rain chances increase with some storms possible along the front and much cooler temperatures will settle in for the weekend with highs dropping into the upper 60s.

