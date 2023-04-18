NOAA’s National Hurricane Center taps Mike Brennan as new director

MIAMI (WVUE) - NOAA’s National Hurricane Center has a new director.

Mike Brennan, Ph.D. will serve as NHC Director in Miami ahead of preparations for the 2023 season. He began his role on April 10.

“The NHC director is one of the most visible and important jobs in the nation, and Mike possesses the right combination of experience, leadership and personal traits to prepare and guide us through major storms,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “Alongside our trusted and dedicated team at NHC, Mike will continue to leverage vital partnerships to provide the best forecasts and build resilience to the impacts of hurricanes in U.S. communities.”

Brennan has been with the NHC for 15 years and has been the acting deputy director for the past year. When he started at the NHC in 2008, he served as a senior hurricane specialist for 10 years. He has extensive experience in effective communication of tropical cyclone hazards and Impact Based Decision Support Services to federal, state, local and international partners — along with experience working across NOAA and with other federal agencies to ensure the multifaceted execution of the Nation’s Hurricane Forecast and Warning program.

Brennan has a Bachelor’s in Meteorology and a Master’s and Ph.D. in Atmospheric Science, all from North Carolina State University.

