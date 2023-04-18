BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOAA’s National Hurricane Center taps Mike Brennan as new director

Mike Brennan, Ph.D. will serve as NHC Director in Miami ahead of preparations for the 2023...
Mike Brennan, Ph.D. will serve as NHC Director in Miami ahead of preparations for the 2023 season. He began his role on April 10.(NOAA)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WVUE) - NOAA’s National Hurricane Center has a new director.

Mike Brennan, Ph.D. will serve as NHC Director in Miami ahead of preparations for the 2023 season. He began his role on April 10.

“The NHC director is one of the most visible and important jobs in the nation, and Mike possesses the right combination of experience, leadership and personal traits to prepare and guide us through major storms,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “Alongside our trusted and dedicated team at NHC, Mike will continue to leverage vital partnerships to provide the best forecasts and build resilience to the impacts of hurricanes in U.S. communities.”

Brennan has been with the NHC for 15 years and has been the acting deputy director for the past year. When he started at the NHC in 2008, he served as a senior hurricane specialist for 10 years. He has extensive experience in effective communication of tropical cyclone hazards and Impact Based Decision Support Services to federal, state, local and international partners — along with experience working across NOAA and with other federal agencies to ensure the multifaceted execution of the Nation’s Hurricane Forecast and Warning program.

Brennan has a Bachelor’s in Meteorology and a Master’s and Ph.D. in Atmospheric Science, all from North Carolina State University.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
The NOPD has provided no new information on suspects or motive for a shooting on I-10 in New...
Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

Return flow increases moisture through the end of the week.
Nicondra: Clouds and humidity increases
Next 3 Days
Warming trend set to begin
Morning weather update for Tuesday, April 18 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Tuesday, April 18 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Monday, April 17
Evening weather update for Monday, April 17