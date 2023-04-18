USA and Mexico meet in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The USA-Mexico rivalry will be renewed on Wednesday in Glendale, AZ. This will be the 75th installment of this heated matchup, and this time it will be in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico.

The USMNT is 22-36-16 all-time vs. Mexico in the series dating back to 1934. The U.S. is undefeated in its last four matches against El Tri, and that includes three wins in a row on home soil.

This match falls outside the international window, so only one European based-player is on the roster for the U.S., AC Milan’s Sergiño Dest.

The roster is heavy on Major League Soccer players that include: Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), and Sean Johnson (Toronto FC).

The youngest player on the roster for the USMNT is 17-year old, Joshua Wynder. He currently plays for USL Championship-side, Louisville City.

Kickoff is set for 9:22 p.m. central.

