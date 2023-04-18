Warming trend set to begin

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crisp starts are giving way to some beautiful days in weather but slowly we’ll notice a change in our weather as we move through the rest of the week.

Today is starting quite chilly yet again. By this afternoon, I do expect us to jump back to our norms for this time of year as highs climb into the upper 70s. There is a weak disturbance passing us by so expect some clouds from time to time today.

It’s back to 80 degree weather on Wednesday followed by a warmer and more humid feel for the end of the week. That’s in advance of a storm chance which is set to arrive on Friday with the potential for a severe weather risk. The active weather to end the week is part of a strong cold front which I’m thinking will drastically change things by the weekend.

Right now, weekend highs could fall into the 60s behind a strong, northerly wind. It’ll be sunny but quite chilly for this time of year. Lows may dip well into the 40s on the north shore with 50s south of the lake.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.