Warming trend set to begin

Highs return to the 80s by Wednesday
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crisp starts are giving way to some beautiful days in weather but slowly we’ll notice a change in our weather as we move through the rest of the week.

Today is starting quite chilly yet again. By this afternoon, I do expect us to jump back to our norms for this time of year as highs climb into the upper 70s. There is a weak disturbance passing us by so expect some clouds from time to time today.

It’s back to 80 degree weather on Wednesday followed by a warmer and more humid feel for the end of the week. That’s in advance of a storm chance which is set to arrive on Friday with the potential for a severe weather risk. The active weather to end the week is part of a strong cold front which I’m thinking will drastically change things by the weekend.

Right now, weekend highs could fall into the 60s behind a strong, northerly wind. It’ll be sunny but quite chilly for this time of year. Lows may dip well into the 40s on the north shore with 50s south of the lake.

