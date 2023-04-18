BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman used victim’s bank cards to buy about $12K worth of gift cards, police say

Police said the gift cards were purchased at the Sam’s Club in Denham Springs at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A woman used a victim’s bank cards to buy about $12,000 worth of bank cards, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Police said the gift cards were purchased at the Sam’s Club in Denham Springs at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

The woman pictured above is believed to have bought the gift cards.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact DSPD Detective Jordan Baronich with the Denham Springs Police Department by calling the number (225) 665-5106 ext. 224.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter

Latest News

The school, Ecole Pointe-au-Chien, is located in Pointe-aux-Chenes in Terrebonne Parish. The...
Louisiana’s newest French immersion school in Pointe-aux-Chenes enrolling elementary students for August
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson presented an argument for increasing the millage devoted to...
Sheriff Hutson’s plan for proposed tax hike opposed by policy nonprofit as too vague
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson wants voters to approve a tax hike on April 29 that she...
Hutson makes case for why Orleans Parish voters should boost OPSO budget with tax hike
Manning early enrolled at Texas
Arch Manning finishes his first spring with the Texas Longhorns
Sheriff Hutson holds community forum on milage
Sheriff Hutson holds community forum on millage proposition