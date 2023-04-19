BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

The 80s return to the forecast

Sunny skies dominate weather for another day or so
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A change in weather is happening this morning as we’re not as cool and this afternoon will bring a much warmer feel to the area.

Sunshine is set to the dominate the forecast for today which is good news but the humidity will start to creep back in. Highs make a jump back to 80 or above and with the moisture levels on the rise, it won’t feel as nice out.

Our winds will transition out of the southeast then south for the rest of the week leading to increasing humidity and more 80 degree weather. I’m still seeing signs that our next storm chance comes with a front on Friday. Currently, I have rain chances around 60% as I’m not sold on exactly how that late week pattern will play out. Some models keep most of the storm activity out over the Gulf. We’ll see how things progress the rest of the week.

I’m still liking the weekend forecast as any late week storm threat clears out leading us into a less humid and sunny Saturday/Sunday. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s again by Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say
Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
Candida auris fungus
This fungus is deadly, hard to detect, difficult to cure, and spreading nationwide
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tuesday, April 18
Evening weather update for Tuesday, April 18
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, April 18
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, April 18
Bruce: Rain to end the week, we dry out early Saturday
Bruce: Dry skies and warmer temps until Friday afternoon when rain chances return
Mike Brennan, Ph.D. will serve as NHC Director in Miami ahead of preparations for the 2023...
NOAA’s National Hurricane Center taps Mike Brennan as new director