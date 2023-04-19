The 80s return to the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A change in weather is happening this morning as we’re not as cool and this afternoon will bring a much warmer feel to the area.

Sunshine is set to the dominate the forecast for today which is good news but the humidity will start to creep back in. Highs make a jump back to 80 or above and with the moisture levels on the rise, it won’t feel as nice out.

Our winds will transition out of the southeast then south for the rest of the week leading to increasing humidity and more 80 degree weather. I’m still seeing signs that our next storm chance comes with a front on Friday. Currently, I have rain chances around 60% as I’m not sold on exactly how that late week pattern will play out. Some models keep most of the storm activity out over the Gulf. We’ll see how things progress the rest of the week.

I’m still liking the weekend forecast as any late week storm threat clears out leading us into a less humid and sunny Saturday/Sunday. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s again by Sunday morning.

