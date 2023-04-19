Arch Manning finishes up his first spring with the Texas Longhorns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas fans got their first look at Arch Manning in the burnt orange this past weekend. At the spring game, Manning showed off his rocket arm and his pocket awareness. His head coach laid out what’s next for the Newman alum.

“I think for Arch, it’s digest these 15 practices. Have another install this summer before training camp. To start to dial in. It’s one thing to know the plays, it’s another to know where your primary read is. It’s another to know where your secondary reads are when the pass rush is coming. That’s a process that is natural, and he’s one pace to do those things. Yeah, I feel comfortable. As coaches, we got to keep coaching, coaching them hard to get them to a place we need them at in a timely fashion,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Manning won’t be QB1 come fall at Texas, but that’s no surprise for an early enrollee with limited practice reps.

“I don’t have to establish a pecking order right now, that’s the beauty of it. We have another 29 practices to go in fall camp. Arch those are the first 15 practices of his life in college. Sometimes we can rush to judgement on where guys are at. I think it’s clear to say that Quinn is our starting quarterback, and we feel pretty good about that. I don’t want to take the stinger of these other guys, that they’re not competing for something, they’re not striving for something,” said Sarkisian.

Texas will spend one more season in the Big 12. Come 2024, Manning and the Longhorns will play in the SEC.

