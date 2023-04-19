BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Rain chances return mid morning Friday through early Saturday morning

Bruce: After rain chances Friday and Friday night, we dry out for the weekend
Bruce: After rain chances Friday and Friday night, we dry out for the weekend(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warmer and more muggy conditions are moving in ahead of a late Friday cold front. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most locations. Thursday will be warm and muggy with temperatures starting out in the 60s and rising into the 80s. Friday a cold front approaches.

Ahead of the front some strong storms are likely to develop, after the lunchtime hour through the overnight. The front moves through early Saturday as rain ends making for a nice weekend ahead. Temps will be in the 70s with lower humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

